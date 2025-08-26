Watch how you can adopt a pet from Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
North East folk who want to give much-needed forever homes to stray, neglected and abandoned dogs and cats will find plenty of candidates at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.
The charity, based in the Longbenton area of the city, has been rehoming animals since 1896.
And the process has been refined in recent years to help make sure the right pets are matched with the right owners.
Rehoming Manager Jill Neary and Rehoming Assistant Katie Fulcher-Watkins outline the rehoming process at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.
A full-length video feature, Inside Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, can also be seen on the Shields Gazette and Tyneside Spotlight YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@TheShieldsGazetteandTynesideSp).