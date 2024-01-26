Watch: Story of a horrifying knife killing that shocked Sunderland in 2018
The attack took less than a minute.
But it is one of the most shocking and terrifying killings ever carried out in Sunderland.
Shop worker and great-grandmother Joan Hoggett was stabbed multiple times by masked Ethan Mountain in the store where she worked.
Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark recounts the facts in the case - culminating in a manslaughter conviction for the teenage killer.
