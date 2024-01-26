News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Watch: Story of a horrifying knife killing that shocked Sunderland in 2018

The attack took less than a minute.

By Graham Murray
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT
But it is one of the most shocking and terrifying killings ever carried out in Sunderland.

Shop worker and great-grandmother Joan Hoggett was stabbed multiple times by masked Ethan Mountain in the store where she worked.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark recounts the facts in the case - culminating in a manslaughter conviction for the teenage killer.

