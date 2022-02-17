Watch: drone footage shows scene of Roker house blast destruction from above

Dramatic drone footage has been released showing from above the destruction at the scene of a suspected gas blast in Roker.

By Graham Murray
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:34 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) received a call reporting an explosion at a residential property on Whickham Street on Wednesday, February 17.

The first crew and appliance on the scene found the terraced building, made up of a ground floor and first floor flat, completely torn apart.

TWFRS has released this footage as they praised firefighters for rescuing a casualty from the wreckage.

Drone footage of the devastated property in Roker
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service