Watch: drone footage shows scene of Roker house blast destruction from above
Dramatic drone footage has been released showing from above the destruction at the scene of a suspected gas blast in Roker.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:51 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) received a call reporting an explosion at a residential property on Whickham Street on Wednesday, February 17.
The first crew and appliance on the scene found the terraced building, made up of a ground floor and first floor flat, completely torn apart.
TWFRS has released this footage as they praised firefighters for rescuing a casualty from the wreckage.