Watch: demolition in progress of Roker flats destroyed by explosion

A digger is at the site of flats in Roker destroyed by a suspected gas explosion.

By Graham Murray
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:00 pm

Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo-owned property on Whickham Street at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two flats were destroyed in what is believed to have been an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Two men were rescued from the scene, one of whom was later revealed to be in critical condition in hospital.

Today a digger was at the scene, demolishing the destroyed property.

Emergency servicesGentoo