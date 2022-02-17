Watch: demolition in progress of Roker flats destroyed by explosion

Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo-owned property on Whickham Street at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 15.

Two flats were destroyed in what is believed to have been an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Two men were rescued from the scene, one of whom was later revealed to be in critical condition in hospital.