Watch: demolition in progress of Roker flats destroyed by explosion
A digger is at the site of flats in Roker destroyed by a suspected gas explosion.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:00 pm
Emergency Services were called to a Gentoo-owned property on Whickham Street at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 15.
Two flats were destroyed in what is believed to have been an explosion caused by a gas leak.
Two men were rescued from the scene, one of whom was later revealed to be in critical condition in hospital.
Today a digger was at the scene, demolishing the destroyed property.