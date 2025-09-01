Shocking footage shows the moment an "unruly" passenger was restrained during an Emirates flight from Newcastle to Dubai - after having "too much to drink".

The video, filmed on February 27, 2025, shows the unnamed man being restrained by several passengers and flight attendants during the seven-hour flight. According to India Sherwin, 20 - a fellow passenger who filmed the clip - the man was "intoxicated" and became "increasingly loud and disruptive" during the flight.

Around four hours into the journey, India claims the flight attendant refused to serve him anymore alcohol, at which point he became more "aggressive". India claims he called the flight attendant a "stupid b*tch" and then began provoking a nearby passenger, saying he would "wipe the smile" off their face.

After "kicking off" at the flight attendant, India claims other passengers stepped in to help. The man was "bought to the floor" and continued to "shout and swear" as he was "restrained" by cabin staff using cable ties, she claims.

India, from Newcastle, said: "It was a frightening and surreal experience, especially in such a confined space thousands of feet in the air. For the most part, everything seemed completely normal and peaceful.

"I began to notice a male passenger who had clearly had too much to drink. At one point, I saw a flight attendant refuse to serve him any more alcohol, explaining that he was already intoxicated.

"That's when things turned aggressive. He began shouting and verbally abusing the crew, calling the flight attendant a 'stupid bitch'. Even after being restrained, the man continued shouting, swearing, and making a scene.

"It was a frightening and surreal experience, especially in such a confined space thousands of feet in the air. The crew handled it very well under pressure, and I was proud of how quickly and bravely my dad and the other passenger acted to protect those around them."

India claimed one nearby passenger even commented 'you’re giving us Geordies a bad name'. Upon landing in Dubai, India claimed the man was escorted off the plane by local police.

An Emirates spokesperson said: "Emirates can confirm that on 27 February 2023 there was an unruly passenger travelling on flight EK036 from Newcastle to Dubai. The passenger was restrained by cabin crew and upon arrival, was handed over to the local authorities.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised."