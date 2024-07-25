Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland is turning blue to mark World Drowning Prevention Day.

Landmarks across the city will be lit up this evening, Thursday, July 25, to drive home the safety message.

Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill and Seaburn lighthouse will all be lit blue from dusk.

World Drowning Prevention Day is held on 25 July every year to highlight the devastating and profound impact of drowning on families and communities.

World Drowning Prevention Day with the RNLI's Harry Hill, Dan Bedwell and Louis Irwin | sn

In Sunderland, the RNLI staged a mock rescue of a casualty on Roker Beach as well as offering water safety advice to adults and children visiting the beach.

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “As a city by the sea with the River Wear and various lakes, water safety has long been a priority for us and we continue to work with partners across the city to improve and promote water safety and raise awareness of the dangers of open water.

“Sadly we've seen a number of tragic water related deaths in our city over the years. We don't want any more families to go through the terrible loss of a loved one to drowning.

Dan Bedwell demonstrates the lifesaving float technique | sn

“That's why awareness days such as World Drowning Prevention day are a valuable reminder of what we can all do to help ourselves and our families to stay safe.

"It's all too easy to get into difficulty in the water. And we would always suggest that people follow the advice from water safety experts such as the RNLI and the RLSS and if they're heading to the coast, to remember that the safest place to swim is between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded stretch of beach.

“In Sunderland, we have RNLI Lifeguard Patrols in place daily from 10 am to 6pm on Roker, Seaburn and Cat and Dogs beaches right through the summer from the last weekend in May until 1 September.

“We're lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the country and we want everyone who visits them to enjoy them safely. So we'd urge everyone to take advantage of the useful online advice and resources on offer from the RNLI and the RLSS to help keep you and your family safe this summer.”

The RNLI staged a mock rescue off Roker beach | sn

Daniel Bedwell, Water Safety Delivery Support officer for the RNLI, said: “This World Drowning Prevention Day have a chat with your friends and family to see if they know how to stay safe in the water.

“Do they know about float to live if they get into difficulty? Do they know to always swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags?

“Do they know about staying together and having a means of calling for help? This simple advice can save lives.”