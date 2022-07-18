Watch as firefighters tackle large grass blaze on banks of the Wear close to Stadium of Light

The fire, on the north bank of the River Wear, has sent a column of thick dark smoke into the air.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the brigade had been called to attend: “We have got two appliances at the scene dealing with a large grass fire,” she said.
"We have sent one appliance from South Shields fire station and a second one from Marley Park.”