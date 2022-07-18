Watch as firefighters tackle large grass blaze on banks of the Wear close to Stadium of Light

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, on the north bank of the River Wear, has sent a column of thick dark smoke into the air.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the brigade had been called to attend: “We have got two appliances at the scene dealing with a large grass fire,” she said.

"We have sent one appliance from South Shields fire station and a second one from Marley Park.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is sealing with a large grass fire close to the Stadium of Light