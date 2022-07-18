Loading...

Watch as firefighters tackle large grass blaze on banks of the Wear close to Stadium of Light

Firecrews are tackling a large grass fire close to the Stadium of Light.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:38 pm

The fire, on the north bank of the River Wear, has sent a column of thick dark smoke into the air.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the brigade had been called to attend: “We have got two appliances at the scene dealing with a large grass fire,” she said.

"We have sent one appliance from South Shields fire station and a second one from Marley Park.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is sealing with a large grass fire close to the Stadium of Light
Crews from South Shields and Marley Park are at the scene
