A dangerous driver reached speeds exceeding 130mph in a stolen car during a police chase on the A19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Ainslie, of Wingate, was spotted driving the stolen Citroen near Castle Eden at around 8pm on July 3 last year.

The vehicle was displaying false number plates and failed to stop when traffic officers illuminated their blue lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Ainslie reached speeds exceeding 130mph in a stolen car during a police chase on the A19 | Durham Constabulary

In his attempt to escape, Ainslie reached speeds of more than 130mph before losing control when he made a sudden right turn.

Crossing onto the opposing carriageway and mounting the grass verge at high speed, narrowly avoiding two oncoming vehicles.

Ainslie fled from the car into a nearby field but made it only half a kilometre before noticing the police drone, which had been immediately deployed by pursuing officer PC Hawman.

Realising any further attempt to evade capture was pointless, Ainslie surrendered to the drone and gave himself up to officers.

He was later charged with multiple driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainslie fled from the car into a nearby field but made it only half a kilometre before noticing the police drone | Durham Constabulary

Appearing at Durham Crown Court last week, the 35-year-old was found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was subsequently given a 12-month prison sentence.

A second man in his 20s was also arrested in connection with the incident but faced no further action.