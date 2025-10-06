Google

A Washington woman freed from a five-year jail term has been praised by a judge for her efforts to go straight – despite committing two new crimes.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Leanne English, 43, it was “really positive” despite the blip that she was otherwise doing well on her rehabilitation. English, 43, of Stanhope, Oxclose, was jailed in November 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and common assault.

She was released in June last year and is on licence until March 2027, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard. On Tuesday, June 17, she stole £34.78 of wine after targeting an Asda Express outlet in Washington.

And on Thursday, July 18, she returned to the same store and made off with £84.77 of mixed stock. The court was told that none of the goods taken were recovered, leaving the retailer £119 out of pocket.

But English did not steal for personal gain, but rather to sell the items for cash to help a relative in financial need. The Probation Service said English, who admitted two counts of theft from a shop, was engaging well with support services.

Sentencing English, Judge Passfield said: “I give you credit for your guilty pleas. It’s really positive to hear that you are doing so well on your licence. It’s rare that you hear that. There is credit for working so well with Probation and Wear Recovery.”

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s straightforward. It’s two thefts, totalling £119, and there were admissions made in interview.” Joanne Gatens, defending, told the hearing English had taken the goods to sell to use the money to help a relative.

Mrs Gatens added: “There is the realisation with her that she has put herself at risk by doing this. She is fearful that she will be recalled to prison. She is trying to keep away from the people who have encouraged her into crime. She wants to get into employment and the Probation Service is helping her with that.”

Judge Passfield ordered English to pay full compensation to Asda. There were no court costs or victim surcharge.