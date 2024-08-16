Washington Running Club race raises £700 for Blood Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cancer charity has been boosted by around £700 thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Wearside running club.

Washington Running Club raised around £700 for Blood Cancer UK. | 3rd party

Blood Cancer UK were once again the beneficiaries after Washington Running Club’s Bottoms Up Cup, an annual 5km race in memory of Stephen Bottoms, one of the club’s founders.

The event and a junior one-mile fun run take place in and around Princess Anne Park. This year’s event was the seventh, in the year the club celebrates it’s 10th anniversary.

The 2024 race was won by Jake Ridding in a time of 17m 43s, with Catriona McDonald setting a new female course record with her 19m 39s run.

The funds were also raised through cake sales and more at the event village on the day of the run, with sponsorship from Ability Consultants, Thirlaways, Comfort Call and DNA Flooring.

Club chair Alex Charlton said: “It’s an absolute joy to hand the money over to a deserving charity.

“Stephen’s daughter Felicity is our ladies’ team captain and an active member of the club and both her and her grandfather were able to hand out the prizes on the day.

“There’s a real positive community feel to our club and this is a big part of what we do. It’s a great 5k, a good test for runners of all abilities.

“We had 117 runners taking part this year and we would love to see more runners and clubs support the event in the future as it becomes well established in the North East running calendar.

“Without the generosity of our sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to hand such a good amount over to Blood Cancer UK; so we thank them all for their generosity.”

Elaine Nicholson of Blood Cancer UK said: “We are so grateful for this fantastic support, which means that as a direct result of the money you raised we can keep investing in life-saving research and providing vital information and support for people affected by blood cancer.

“We are a community committed to beating blood cancer and we do this by funding research and supporting those affected. Since 1960 we have invested over £500m in blood cancer research, transforming treatments and saving lives.

"The day we beat blood cancer is now in sight.”