A McDonald’s branch has reopened after making improvements for customers, staff and delivery drivers.

Peel Retail Park re-opening. Submitted picture.

The man behind the Peel Retail Park branch in Washington says the outlet has undergone a redesign to ‘deliver a better customer experience for all’.

The branch, which is owned and operated by franchisee Jasper Maudsley, is one of the first in Tyne and Wear to undergo McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.

Mr Maudsley said customers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food.

He said the restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create ‘a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers’.

Inside the revamped branch. Submitted picture.

Improvements have also been made for workers, with a redesign of the ‘crew room’ to create ‘a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break’.

Home and work deliveries from McDonald’s have taken off since the pandemic, and improvements have also been made with a view to this side of the business.

A dedicated courier waiting area and entrance will ‘better accommodate courier needs’ and reduce congestion in the dining area ‘to create a more relaxing restaurant environment for customers’.

Mr Maudsley said he was proud to be investing in the branch as cDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year.

“The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone,” he said.

“It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Washington restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”

McDonald’s said the Convenience of the Future will ‘better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience’.

One of the new ordering zones. Submitted picture.

In a radical shake-up, the front counter of the branch has been removed, and there are dedicated for the different ways to order.

The chain said this will ‘offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal’.