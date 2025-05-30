Police followed Craig Lloyd's red VW Golf after it was spotted travelling at speed on the A1231 in Sunderland in September 2023. | Google

A "respectable" off-shore worker sparked an "extraordinary" 125pmh police chase.

Police followed Craig Lloyd's red VW Golf after it was spotted travelling at speed on the A1231 in Sunderland in September 2023.

Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon told Newcastle Crown Court: "The Golf pulled away from the officers and the officers pursued it. Their speedometer reached speeds of 125mph on the 70mph road and the Golf was still pulling away. Police activated blue lights."

Miss Coxon said the Golf left the road at the junction with the A195 and the officers "lost it due to its speed". Dash cam footage from the pursuing police car shows how officers tried and failed to safely keep up with the speed of Lloyd's car during the chase, which lasted around six minutes.

The court heard when officers eventually caught up with Lloyd he said he had made off because he had been "flying". A roadside test showed cocaine and cannabis in his system although he faced no charges in relation to that.

Lloyd, 40, of Essex Drive, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted dangerous driving. Mr Recorder Harry Vann said Lloyd had travelled at "extraordinary speed" and added: "It was so much speed the police couldn't keep up with him, which was a terrifying reality."

The recorder said Lloyd had "no regard" for the risks he caused and he acted with "utter recklessness for the safety of the road." Recorder Vanns said however that Lloyd did not cause any injury or harm and avoided any dangerous manoeuvres in relation to other road users.

Lloyd, who has no other convictions, was sentenced to 10 months, suspended for 18 months, with 250 hours unpaid work and a two year road ban with extended test requirement.

Christopher Knox, defending, said: "He is a perfectly respectable, hard working man who has in this six minutes or whatever it was completely destroyed his character and put his liberty at risk.

"He lost his job, he was in decent employment in maintenance of off-shore industrial units and lost that job as a result of his disqualification. There is a reasonable prospect he will get back in employment."