The victim, who is deaf, was alerted by the smell of smoke after fire broke out at his ground-floor flat near The Galleries.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were on scene in just six minutes.

Firefighters from Washington, Hebburn and Gateshead Community Fire Stations were able to get the fire under control, but it caused significant damage to the property and the resident has had to move out.

He explained through a friend that he was deaf and had not heard the smoke alarms.

Crews have since installed sensory smoke alarms in his temporary accommodation and are now warning other e-bike owners to take care when charging.

Station manager Dale Howey, of TWFRS’s Fire Safety Department, said: “The fire caused a significant amount of damage to the property, and as we’ve seen a rise in people owning electric bikes and scooters in recent years, we strongly discourage you from charging electrical items when you can’t supervise them.

Damage to the bike

“Make sure you only ever charge any electrical items with the approved battery charger that comes with it as others might not have been tested to handle the power output and do not overload your sockets.

“And remember, if you hear noises from any electrical item or it starts to smoke, make sure you get everyone out of the house and call 999.”

For anyone who is hard of hearing, TWFRS can fit sensory smoke alarms, which uses a strobe light and vibrating pads to alert the occupants of the home that there is danger and they should evacuate the premises.

TWFRS also encourages the use of text-based communication before attending a home visit, emailing and texting the occupant to ensure they know what to expect from the visit and assessing their home’s needs.

The flat has been badly damaged

If you need a sensory smoke alarm, or a regular smoke alarm fitted to your property, contact TWFRS via the brigade website www.twfire.gov.uk or on Freephone number 0800 032 7777.

For advice on electric bikes and scooters, visit the National Fire Chief’s Council website here: www.nationalfirechiefs.org.uk/E-bikes-and-e-scooters-fire-safety-guidance