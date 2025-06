The Encore Group's Washington HQ | The Encore Group

A major Washington company has completed a deal to acquire a leading competitor in a deal that they say could lead to 20 new jobs being created.

The Encore Group, a printing and packaging company, has acquired Heritage Envelopes Limited, bringing together two of the UK’s longest-established and most successful envelope manufacturers.

Already boasting a workforce of over 300 staff, the deal will not only secure many existing jobs but create new roles at Encore’s sites in Washington and Dewsbury, with Encore’s Managing Director David Cooper saying: “Acquiring Heritage brings together two highly respected names in the envelope world and enables our group to bolster production levels.”

The acquisition marks yet more growth for The Encore Group, which has gone from strength to strength since forming over 40 years ago – establishing itself as the leading one-stop shop for bespoke printed envelopes.

In 2023, it acquired a huge new logistics site in Peterlee to cope with soaring demand. The acquisition of Heritage Envelopes Limited, from Mayer-Kuvert-network GmbH for an undisclosed sum, will provide much-needed consolidation to help maintain a healthy envelope market, throughout both the UK and Europe.

The Blackburn-based business has been acquired as a going concern and will continue to trade as a subsidiary of Encore, with David adding that it will be “business as usual”, with current customer and supplier accounts remaining - and operating seamlessly – with Heritage.

“The high level of service that is associated with Encore will be received by clients of both businesses with no interruption to supply,” Cooper said.

The acquisition, which was completed on June 3, is the latest from Encore which previously purchased Great Northern Envelopes in a deal which helped expand the company into Yorkshire whilst saving over 50 jobs.

Former Heritage Managing Director Mark Sears will continue in the same role with Bestpac UK Ltd, a paper bag manufacturing business owned by Heritage which will also continue to operate.

“This deal is important for both parties as it allows Mayer to concentrate solely an exciting phase of growth for Bestpac and for Encore to boost its envelope volumes in what is a very tough market,” added Mark.