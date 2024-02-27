Washington Academy hits the back of the net with visit from Sunderland AFC women’s team players
Washington Academy, part of Consilium Academies, recently welcomed some professional players from Sunderland AFC women’s team to the school.
The visit was an amazing opportunity for the students to ask them any questions about how they have achieved so much success in the sport they love. It was brilliant to see the students feeling inspired by what they had to say and their stories also encouraged them to strive to achieve their own goals.
The Sunderland Association Football Club (AFC) Women’s club play in the Women's Championship, their home games are at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground in Sunderland.
A few years ago, the team changed their name from the Sunderland Association Football Club Ladies to Sunderland Association Football Club Women in order to maintain a contemporary, inclusive outlook as the club further develops into its new era in the women's game.
Victoria Carter, Headteacher at Washington Academy said:
“It was brilliant to have some of the professional players from the Sunderland AFC women’s team in to speak with some of our girls. I want every young woman at Washington to know she can achieve whatever she puts her mind to and I hope that soon we can move on entirely from the idea that some professions or sports are only for men!”