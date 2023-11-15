Warning over potentially harmful fake cosmetics being sold in Sunderland

Suspected fake perfume sellers have been spotted in and around Sunderland's Market Square.

Sunderland shoppers have been warned that counterfeit cosmetics being sold by criminals could endanger their health.

The Echo understands that fake goods have been sold outside the Bridges shopping centre, as well as possibly elsewhere in the city.

Trading standards and the police were informed that the dodgy and potentially dangerous goods were being sold, in public, on Friday, November 3.

Members of the public are being urged not to waste their hard-earned money, or risk someone's health by buying from the criminals.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: "Anyone buying fake goods, particularly cosmetic products, is putting themselves at risk because we can have no confidence that the people who make and sell these products are following UK health and safety legislation.

"Fake perfumes can cause skin irritation or worse, and the money spent on them is going to criminal gangs. Buyers may think they are getting a bargain but they are in fact depriving lawful businesses of income, whether that is manufacturers or retailers.

"Counterfeit street sellers can be reported to Northumbria Police and anyone who suspects a retailer – whether a shop or market - of selling fake or counterfeit goods can report it to Sunderland Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service (CACS) on 0808 223 1133 or online at https://www.citizensadvice.org.ukhttps://www.citizensadvice.org.uk//.

"CCTV footage and information of antisocial and criminal behaviour is regularly shared with Northumbria Police and other City Council partners."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed: “At around 3.15pm on Friday, November 3, police received a report that three men had been attempting to sell goods – believed to be perfumes – in the Market Square area of Sunderland city centre.

“Enquiries are ongoing with the relevant partners to establish if any criminal offences have taken place.”