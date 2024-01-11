Warning as Sunderland sees worrying 50% rise in kitchen fires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are urging households to take care after a 'concerning' rise in kitchen blazes in Sunderland.

Figures highlighted today show the city has seen a 50% rise in kitchen fires, the second worst in Tyne and Wear, with the area seeing a 40.4% rise overall.

Incidents have risen across the area, with Sunderland the second worst - though North Tyneside has seen a much higher rise of 87%.

Causing range from 'combustible articles' being positioned too close to the heat source, chip pans and deep fat friers, faulty equipment of fuel supply, and 'negligent use' of equipment or appliances.

Leaving food to burn on cooker hobs and careless handling - particularly when residents fall asleep or become unconscious - are other sources of kitchen fires.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said a high percentage of the fires were avoidable, and is urging people to take care, offering advice on preventing such incidents.

Shaun Kelly, prevention manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With numerous appliances and heat sources, the kitchen remains the room with the most potential for being the source of a house fire in Tyne and Wear.

“Our figures show a worrying trend in kitchen fires across Tyne & Wear with most of the occurrences being avoidable.

"Whenever we see an increase in fires we urgently reach out to the public and try to make people aware of the particular risks.

“We urge residents to be careful in the kitchen. Don’t leave any cooking unattended, especially where hot oil is involved.

"Keep hobs and grill pans clean, and ensure the kitchen is clear of clutter and rubbish.

“Checking you have working smoke alarms couldn’t be more important, and if you know of a vulnerable friend or family member who might benefit from one of our Safe and Well visits then please get in touch with us today.”

Tyne and Wear-wide kitchen fire figures, comparable between October to December 2022 and October to December 2023:

North Tyneside - 87.5% increase

Sunderland - 50% increase

Newcastle - 35.3% increase

Gateshead - 25% increase

South Tyneside - 11.1% increase