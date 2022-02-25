Fire service warning as Sunderland home 'severely damaged' in battery blaze

Firefighters have issued a warning about charging batteries safely after a blaze in Sunderland.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:36 am

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a home in the Farringdon area of the city after two e-scooter batteries caught fire in a first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and working to extinguish the blaze, which took place on Wednesday, February 23 at around 3pm.

Issuing a statement about the incident on Friday, February 25, a TWFRS spokesperson said: “This is a spark (sic) reminder to make sure when you are charging your electrical items to do so with nothing covering them and on a flat non-flammable surface.

"Luckily no one was injured during this incident however the property has been severely damaged due to the fire.

“We want to thank our crews and fire control for their quick response to the incident and hope it reassures you that we will be there when you need us!”

Pictures of the fire released by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: TWFRS.

Damage to the property in Farringdon, Sunderland. Picture: TWFRS.
