War memorials given a facelift in time for Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Sunderland war memorials were given a facelift in time for Remembrance Sunday.

The Ryhope memorial

While the city's main Remembrance service was held at the cenotaph in Burdon Road, ceremonies were also held at locations across Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sunderland City Council staff pulled out all the stops to make sure two of the city's memorials were looking their best in time for the solemn occasion.

Repairs carried out on the listed war memorial in Easington Lane meant that the clock which forms part of the memorial was able to chime at the start of the two-minute silence at 11am on Remembrance Sunday for the first time in many years.

Other improvements included new roof, clock mechanism and faces, masonry repairs, and replacement lead inscriptions.

The council also carried out improvements to the war memorial at Ryhope including masonry repair and cleaning, and renewed bronze panels and inscriptions.

The clock in the Easington Lane memorial has been repaired

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Secretary Coun Paul Stewart said: "We know how important the annual Remembrance commemorations are for our communities which is why we pulled out all the stops to make sure the work was complete in time for Remembrance Sunday.

"The weather hasn't been in our favour over the last few weeks but our teams have worked their hardest to get the work done ahead of Remembrance weekend.