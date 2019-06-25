Want to put more pride back into the Hendon area of Sunderland? Here’s how
Residents can help put more pride back into their community by reporting issues such as graffiti and fly-tipping at a community drop-in session.
The event takes place at the Salvation Army, in Cairo Street, Hendon, Sunderland, between 10am-1pm on Wednesday, June 26.
It has been organised by Sunderland City Council along with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police and housing provider Gentoo as part of an ongoing drive to improve the area.
Partners also want to hear about issues like waste in yards and gardens, anti-social behaviour and poor housing conditions.
Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "This is part of a drive to work with residents to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and poor housing conditions in private rented properties in Hendon.
"We want residents to tell us about the issues that are important to them so we can work with the community and with partners to improve the area and make it a safer and cleaner neighbourhood.
"We're hoping residents will get involved because this is something we can only do by all working together to tackle local issues to make the area better for everyone who lives here.”
Work is focusing around longer streets in Hendon and in the first fortnight alone has included extra street sweeping plus the issuing of a fixed penalty notice for waste transportation offences and three for fly-tipping.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area manager (community safety) Lynsey McVay said: "As a fire and rescue service we’d like to remind people that deliberate fires present huge risks to the perpetrators, cause damage to local properties and the environment as well as presenting a challenge to us.
“If we are attending deliberate fires, we are unavailable to attend other fires or emergencies.”
Michelle Meldrum, executive director (operations) at Gentoo, added: “I urge anyone who lives in Hendon to come along to this event and give us their views on how we can make the neighbourhood a safer and cleaner place to live for everyone.”
People can also report any issues to Sunderland City Council on (0191) 5205550 or online at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it, Northumbria Police on 101, Gentoo on (0191) 5255001 or the fire and rescue service on (0191) 4441500.