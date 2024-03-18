'Walk for Acceptance' returning to Sunderland's Herrington Country Park for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A previous 'Walk for Acceptance' event. Submitted picture.

Walkers are expected to flock to Herrington Country Park in the hundreds this Easter Holiday to take part in a popular fundraiser for autism acceptance.

The annual Walk for Acceptance was attended by nearly 300 people last year, and the North East Autism Society (NEAS) hopes to draw even more supporters for this year’s walk on Friday, April 5.

Organiers say the one-mile walk around the park’s scenic boating lake is wheelchair and pram accessible, and suitable for all ages and abilities.

There will also be a range of activities for families, including face painting and a bouncy castle, the chance to have a picture taken with NEAS mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler, and more.

Street food vendors Geordie Bangers and the Meltdown will also be in attendance, selling gourmet sausages and gooey cheese toasties to keep walkers fuelled for the day.

The event takes place during World Autism Acceptance Week.

“The Walk for Acceptance is always popular with families, and it’s brilliant to see so many people turn out to support our message of autism acceptance,” said Jon Appleton, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at NEAS.

“Every penny raised from entrants and their sponsors helps us to deliver frontline services across the North East, and funds life-changing projects like our plan to create 60 jobs for autistic people at New Warlands Farm in County Durham.”

Entry costs £5 per adult, with under-18s going free. Registration will take place between 10am and 10.45am in front of the park’s amphitheatre, and the walk will begin at 11am.

The fee includes an activity booklet full of fun ideas for what to do on the walk, entry into a prize draw, and every child that completes the route will receive a finishers’ certificate and a sweet treat at the end.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise for the event if possible, and anyone looking to raise money through sponsorships can create a JustGiving page or download a sponsorship form.