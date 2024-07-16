Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers at social club have uncovered and restored a 117 year-old bandstand and re-opened it with great fanfare - literally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3rd party

Tony Hughes, a builder and official at New Herrington Sports and Community Club, came across the 1907 circular stonework during work on the car park at the club.

He and his brother have tidied up the stonework, built a frame round it and put an inscription in its centre. It has been moved a few metres as a car park is now sited at its previous location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new/old bandstand was christened by the Hepworth Band from West Yorkshire, before musicians and locals set off for the 138th Durham Miners' Gala, where the New Herrington Miners' Lodge banner was marched through the streets. The band is hired for the occasion every year.

Herrington Colliery opened in 1874 and closed in 1985, but the banner is kept in first class condition.

Garry Wallace, secretary of the New Herrington Banner Partnership, which fundraises throughout the year for the gala, said: "The original New Herrington Workmen's Club closed and they've moved to the bowling green pavilion.

"When they've been building the car park for the New Herrington Sports and Community Club they came across some stonework. It was the original bandstand from 1907.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So out of respect for the community they've taken all the trees and weeds away and transported it right outside the pavilion where there used to be a bowling green and built a new bandstand round it.

"We knew there had been a bandstand there, but it's been overgrown for 40 years or more. It was when they were scraping the weeds away that they came across this perfectly circular stonework in the ground.

3rd party

"Tony and his brother are builders and they did the work themselves. It showed great community spirit.”

Garry has thanked the Hepworth Band, adding: "They were the stars of the show on Saturday. The punters wouldn't let them stop."

Garry would also like publicly thank the club committee, Brent Towers the steward of the club, Cllr Mel Speding and the local people who helped with the bandstand and gala.