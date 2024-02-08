Benefititing the community in Sunderland's Backhouse Park. Submitted picture.

Wearsiders are being invited to take part in environmental projects being organised by its international community across Sunderland this month.

Birdwatching, workshops, training and litter picking are among the activities organised throughout February 2024 by the International Community of Sunderland (ICOS), a charity, which promotes community cohesion and intercultural understanding in the city.

And organisers hope that volunteers, the curious and the interested will show up to events that they hope will create a feel-good factor locally.

ICOS project worker, Agnieszka Cielecka, said: “We’ve got a packed programme of events which we’re running across February, beginning this weekend, in what will be a very active year for us and we’re excited about welcoming people to get involved.

“Our main aim is to spread awareness about conservation, nature and sustainability.

“We're excited about our collaboration with the local community and especially about engaging people from diverse backgrounds.”

Daniel Krzyszczak in Backhouse Park. Submitted picture.

Picturesque Backhouse Park in Ryhope Road will be the centre of most of the activity with ICOS having a history of involvement in maintaining and improving the local beauty spot.

All the activities are free and family-friendly and include:

Bird Walk with Andrew Kinghorn from Birdwatch North East, Saturday, February 10. Meet at the main entrance, Ryhope Road at 9.30 am - 1-2 hours, pace slow, free, children welcome.

Backhouse Park cleanup - become a Park Angel Volunteer - every Monday in February, starting Monday 12 from 10 am-12.30pm; every Friday from 16 from 10 am-2.30pm. Angel tasks can involve picking up litter, keeping trails and paths clear, clearing fallen leaves, planting, trimming, pruning and weeding, removing invasive weeds and vines and cleaning the stream.

A fuel poverty workshop with Ryan Wilson will offer in-depth tips on saving energy and money at home on Monday, February 12 between midday and 2pm at Stockton Road URC Church.

At the same church, an educational workshop - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - aimed at promoting sustainable practices will take place on Friday, February 16 from 11 am-2 pm.

On Saturday, February 17, World Wetland Day, a trip will be run to RSPB Salthome on Teesside, leaving at 9am from the ICOS office in Sunderland.

And on Monday, February 19th, health, safety and environmental awareness training with David Whye will be available in Backhouse Park from 9 am to 3 pm.

One of the centrepieces of the activities is an Environmental Leadership training course at Sunderland Software Centre, Tavistock Place, Sunderland taking place on Thursday, February 15 and 22 between 11 am-2 pm. This is a two-day immersive course delving into topics surrounding individual action, structural change and the impact of climate change but places are limited, so for more information email Julia at [email protected] or Aga at [email protected].

Submitted picture.

ICOS engagement manager, Daniel Krzyszczak, said: “The easiest way to get involved in benefiting the community is to drop into the weekly clean-ups for volunteers that we hold in the park from 10am to 12.30pm every Monday and 10am to 2.30 pm every Friday.

“If you turn up and make yourselves known to one of the Park Rangers, you’ll always be welcomed.

“This is a great way to create community bonds, connect with neighbours and make new friends while working together for a common cause.

“It also feels good to have a positive environmental impact, contributing to the cleanliness and beauty of Backhouse Park and creating a safer and more enjoyable space for everyone.

“There are also the benefits of spending time outdoors and being physically active.

“Whether you're a seasoned volunteer or this is your first time, your enthusiasm and dedication are all that's needed - bring your family, your friends or come solo - we’ll provide all the necessary equipment and guidance and everyone is welcome.

“All you have to do is show up - you can’t miss us!” Businesses and individuals are welcome.