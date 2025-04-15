‘Violent’ Sunderland rioter who threw ‘missiles’ at police during disorder jailed
Mark King, 24, was captured on CCTV throwing objects at officers and kicking vehicles—while attempting to hide his identity.
He was identified in the footage wearing a green and black North Face jacket and was arrested shortly afterwards.
King, of Caithness Road, Sunderland, was charged with riot and pleaded guilty to the offence at Newcastle Crown Court in January.
He was sentenced on Friday to three years and four months in prison.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The scenes witnessed in Sunderland that evening were absolutely shocking, and, even eight months on, we remain committed to bringing the offenders to justice.
“Our investigation into the disorder remains very much ongoing.
“If you were involved – we will catch up with you.”