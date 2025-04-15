Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “violent” rioter who hurled “missiles” at police during disorder in Sunderland last summer has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark King, 24, was captured on CCTV throwing objects at officers and kicking vehicles—while attempting to hide his identity.

He was identified in the footage wearing a green and black North Face jacket and was arrested shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark King hurled “missiles” at police during disorder in Sunderland | Northumbria Police

King, of Caithness Road, Sunderland, was charged with riot and pleaded guilty to the offence at Newcastle Crown Court in January.

He was sentenced on Friday to three years and four months in prison.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The scenes witnessed in Sunderland that evening were absolutely shocking, and, even eight months on, we remain committed to bringing the offenders to justice.

“Our investigation into the disorder remains very much ongoing.

“If you were involved – we will catch up with you.”