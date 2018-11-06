Village pays poignant Armistice Day tribute to its war dead

Poignant silhouettes are popping up all across a village this week as a tribute to its war dead.

Up to 30 transparent figures are on show at different locations in West Rainton to mark Sunday's centenary of the end of the First Wold War.

Gail Hudson, left, and Annabel Burns with one of the silhouettes inside St Mary's Church.

They will also appear together at an exhibition this weekend at the village's St Mary's Church to honour the 65 men who died either during the conflict or later as a result of their injuries.

The silhouettes are decorated with crosses and cards outlining the stories behind the casualties.

Gail Hudson, acting chairwoman of West Rainton and Leamside Local History Group, said: "Remembering our history and the men who gave everything once again draws our community together.

"This project takes a name carved in stone on the war memorial and reminds us of the man he once was and his story."

Remembrance Sunday marks 100 years since the signing of the Armistice.

Among those contributing towards the exhibition are the history group, West Rainton and Leamside Village Partnership, St Mary's Church, West Rainton Primary School, West Rainton Youth Project, the 1st Rainton Gate Brownies and the Pins and Needles craft group.

Church secretary Annabel Burns said: "It has been wonderful to see so many people from different age groups helping the project come together."

Among the places displaying the silhouettes are Springfield Lodge Nursing Home, Downey's fish shop, the Italian Farmhouse restaurant, Costcutter, the Store House Pharmacy, Hairs and Graces salon, Bells Hill service station and Homer Hill Farm Shop.

The silhouettes are distributed to communities nationwide by the Remembered charity and have been funded locally by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Profits will be distributed to recognised military causes.

The St Mary's exhibition takes place from 10am until 3pm on Saturday and is also open from noon-3pm on Sunday after the church's 10.45am remembrance service.