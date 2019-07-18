Video shows pod of dolphins swimming at Roker beach
A pod of dolphins has been spotted swimming just a few hundred yards off the coast at Roker.
Colin Stephenson was walking along the shore at Roker beach on Thursday, July 18 when he spotted the group of dolphins bobbing along in the water.
The pod swam very close to the shore and could be seen close the the pier.
Mr Stephenson grabbed his phone, captured the mammal, and sent it in to the Sunderland Echo.
Over the past few weeks there has been dozens of sightings of dolphins off the North East coast, and groups of the animals have been spotted swimming alongside boats as they pass the region’s coastline.
The increase numbers of dolphins is down to the warm weather in the region, experts have said.
Gareth Hern works for the Marine Management Organisation in Newcastle. He said: “As we get warmer weather it’s quite common for dolphins, porpoises and whales to visit English shores.”
There have been issues with jet skiers and boats getting too close to the animals, and Northumbria Police issued a warning earlier this month after video footage emerged of jet skiers harassing dolphins in the river Tyne near the mouth of the river at North Tyneside.
The Marine Management Organisation said the people need to respect the animals as they pass through our waters.
Mr Hern said: “This offers a fantastic opportunity for wildlife watchers but it is essential that the health and well-being of the animals is considered at all times.
“Disturbance by boats and jet skis often causes stress and harm to dolphins, porpoises and whales, affecting their ability to feed, breed or nurture their young so it’s important that we keep our distance when observing them.”
Sunderland Echo readers have sent in some amazing videos and photos of the dolphins over the past few weeks, and have shared photos of seals who have also made an appearance at the coast in Sunderland.
If you have an interesting videos from around Sunderland, then please send it to our Facebook page.