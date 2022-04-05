Loading...

Video shows firefighters helping to rescue horse trapped in stream

Firefighters have shared a video of the moment they helped to save the life of a horse trapped in a stream in County Durham.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:35 am

A crew from the Peterlee station joined County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service colleagues from Bishop Auckland to come to the aid of Windy the horse, who had become stuck in a beck in Wingate.

With help from local residents, the crews were able to pull the horse from the stream safe and well.

A crew from Peterlee Fire Station took part in the rescue

