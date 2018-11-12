Video emerges of man appearing to film himself while on bonnet of taxi in Sunderland

Police have slammed footage of a man apparently videoing himself being driven around Sunderland on the bonnet of a taxi as "incredibly dangerous".

The bizarre video emerged on social media over the weekend.

The footage, believed to have been shot during the early hours of Saturday, appears to show a man filming himself while on the bonnet of a vehicle while it passes along Hylton Road.

Police say they have identified those believed to be involved and are investigating the incident.

The man featured in the video says while on the front of the car: "I'm on a taxi.

"I feel a bit funny."

The man then says he can see signs for Newcastle, Gateshead, and the A1231 Sunderland Highway before asking the driver to take him to an address in Southwick.

"I've got to go home my dinner's ready!" he says.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows a man riding on the bonnet of a moving vehicle in Sunderland in the early hours of Saturday, November 10.

“Police have identified the individuals involved and an investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to stress that this kind of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and could have potentially fatal consequences.”