Veterans in Crisis Sunderland receives Christmas boost thanks to a North East firm

A South Tyneside business that employs former armed forces personnel, has donated a van full of help to Veterans In Crisis Sunderland (VICS) ahead of Christmas.

After collecting for the past six weeks, staff from UK Docks Marine Services, in South Shields, delivered box after box of support to the Wearside-based organisation, which has won awards and recognition for the help it gives to hundreds of former servicemen and women who have struggled since leaving the Forces.

Stephen Lee, operations director at UK Docks, said: “What Veterans in Crisis do, led by Ger Fowler, is commendable and nothing short of amazing and we at UK Docks wanted to help them again this year just as we did last year.

“Day-in, day-out, they act as an emergency service for people who have given so much for their country and now need help in return.”

UK Docks, which supplies marine services regionally, nationally and globally, including to the Royal Navy, has built much of its success over the past 30 years on the contributions of former members of the armed forces.

From left: Stephen Lee, UK Docks operations director, Ger Fowler, founder of Veterans in Crisis Sunderland, Emma Bryson, UK Docks office manager, John Lally, UK Docks technical manager.

Earlier this year, UK Docks received the Armed Forces Silver Award for its supportive work, to go with the Bronze Award received several years ago.

Stephen said: “It’s a cause close to the heart of many of us at UK Docks who have been lucky enough to take the skills we learned in the forces and put them to good use when we’ve returned to civilian life.

“Others haven’t been so fortunate and they need a helping hand, which is what Veterans In Crisis has done so well in recent years.”

Former serviceman Ger Fowler, who founded the organisation in 2017 and recently won the Freedom of the City of Sunderland for his efforts, helped unload the donations alongside Stephen, UK Docks’ office manager Emma Bryson and technical manager John Lally.

Mr Fowler said: “It was great to see the boxes from UK Docks’ filling up our offices - though it was also a reminder of why we are looking to expand our premises in Roker Avenue in 2025.

“A community-interest company like Veterans In Crisis is very reliant on donations of support and the generosity of others.

“It all gets used to help others, and it can make such a difference, I think, especially at this time.

South Shields-based UK Docks has boosted Veterans in Crisis Sunderland with a number of donations ahead of Christmas.

“This year, we plan to supply 150 Christmas dinners, plus a gift, to ex-service people.

“Contributions from local companies help to make that possible, and at Veterans, we always look to use local companies so that money goes back into the community.”

Anyone who would like to support Veterans In Crisis, or needs help, should contact general manager Claire Lawton either by dropping into the centre at 1 Roker Avenue in Sunderland or by calling 0191 567 1878.

Veterans services can also be reached on 07398 916 590.