A 77-year-old sex offender landed himself back in court when he used social media apps without informing the police.

Gerry Olivier had arranged to meet a child for a sexual purpose and was given a suspended sentence in September last year. Newcastle Crown Court heard he was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which puts restrictions on his internet use.

Prosecutor Nicoletta Alistari told the court: "Amongst the terms of the order was a term which prohibits him from creating any online account or profile on any online platform such as social media unless he notifies the police of its creation within three days."

The court heard when police visited Olivier's home in March he said he had no social media apps but officers found active Facebook and Instagram accounts on his phone. Olivier, of Grange Street South, Sunderland, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, told the court Olivier has been diagnosed with serious medical conditions and is now in a secure care home. Miss Allinson-Howells told the court: "He is very, very, very unwell indeed."

Judge Julie Clemitson told Olivier: "You will be placed in a secure facility to provide you with appropriate care and not able to go out and about in the community to cause harm to anyone else."

Olivier was sentenced to eight months suspended for 18 months.

