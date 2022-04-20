Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After receiving a call earlier this afternoon, North East Ambulance Service sent two emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an officer to scene, with one person being sent to Newcastle's RVI Hospital with a head injury.

A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a call at 12:35 this afternoon to reports of a serious road traffic collision between a car and a bus outside Blenheim House on Easington Lane. We sent two emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an officer. We treated and discharged four patients at the scene and took a further patient to the RVI with a head injury.”

Northumbria Police were called to the scene in Pemberton Bank by North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “Just before 1pm today (Wednesday) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were in attendance at the scene of a two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a doubledecker bus on Easington Lane, near Smith's Terrace.

“Police and emergency services are currently in attendance and the A182 southbound has been closed from Four Lane Ends and a local diversion put in place.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Collision between bus and car in Easington Lane

North East Live Traffic Tweeted: “North East A182 Pemberton Bank Hetton le Hole, the southbound lane has been closed to traffic near the junction of Smith Terrace whilst emergency services deal with a two vehicle collision with police diverting traffic around the area.”

Collision between bus and car in Easington Lane

Collision between bus and car in Easington Lane