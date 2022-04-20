Loading...

UPDATE: One person taken to hospital and four others receive treatment after bus and car collide in Easington Lane

One person has been taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision between a car and a double-decker bus.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:04 pm

After receiving a call earlier this afternoon, North East Ambulance Service sent two emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an officer to scene, with one person being sent to Newcastle's RVI Hospital with a head injury.

A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a call at 12:35 this afternoon to reports of a serious road traffic collision between a car and a bus outside Blenheim House on Easington Lane. We sent two emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an officer. We treated and discharged four patients at the scene and took a further patient to the RVI with a head injury.”

Northumbria Police were called to the scene in Pemberton Bank by North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

A force spokesperson said: “Just before 1pm today (Wednesday) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were in attendance at the scene of a two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a doubledecker bus on Easington Lane, near Smith's Terrace.

“Police and emergency services are currently in attendance and the A182 southbound has been closed from Four Lane Ends and a local diversion put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

North East Live Traffic Tweeted: “North East A182 Pemberton Bank Hetton le Hole, the southbound lane has been closed to traffic near the junction of Smith Terrace whilst emergency services deal with a two vehicle collision with police diverting traffic around the area.”

