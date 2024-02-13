Up to one in five households in Sunderland will still lack high-speed broadband in 2040

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report "TV Distribution After 2034" predicts that take up of high-speed broadband will still leave 21% of premises without the service in 2040 – the lowest area of take-up in the UK. This highlights a critical issue in accessibility, affordability and usage of broadband services in the region.

The report forecasts a concerning trend in broadband take-up in the North East where currently 71% of premises have high-speed broadband. By 2035, the take-up rate is expected to slightly increase to 78%, followed by a further minor increase to 79% by 2040, despite higher levels of coverage.

The digital divide has significant implications, especially for vulnerable groups in the North East, such as the elderly, disabled individuals, rural communities, and low-income households. Nationally, the report says some 5.5 million UK premises will still be without a high-speed broadband subscription by 2040.

The report also focuses on the barriers to broadband take-up, such as affordability and a lack of digital skills, particularly among older and disabled residents. Currently, 34% of people aged 65 and over in the region do not have internet access at home, and affordability issues affect a significant number of households.

In response to these findings, the Broadcast 2040+ campaign is advocating for the Government to extend the protection of traditional TV and radio services beyond the current 2034 cut-off year. This action is seen as crucial in guaranteeing that everyone, especially those in vulnerable groups, maintain access to essential information and entertainment.

Dr Michelle Cooper, chief executive of County Durham Community Foundation, said: “This report is worrying, and the fact that the North East is predicted to have the lowest take up of broadband in 2040 of all the English regions is even more concerning. We just can’t afford to be left behind.

