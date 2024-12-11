United ready to sell big-name striker as the Blues eye up Saints starlet

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are ready to sell Marcus Rashford and would be ‘open to top offers’ in January.

Rashford, who has struggled for form since the end of a spectacular 2022/23 season, has been the subject of speculation for some time and it seems as though United are ready to move on.

Plettenberg notes that it may be that United are less worried about his performances than they are about the amount of breathing room his sale would give them under Premier League financial rules, and they want the extra “room to manoeuvre”. Whether any elite clubs are primed to make a significant offer is another matter, of course.

The 3AM Verdict: Most of the clubs with the money to buy (and pay) Rashford have already spent their spare money in the summer, so we would be amazed if he left in January simply as there aren’t any obvious buyers – but these are the first signs that Ineos are prepared to add one of their marquee players to the transfer list to generate some funds. A huge potential story next summer.

News from the south coast now – Caught Offside claim that a battle is brewing over the prospective signing of 18-year-old Southampton star Tyler Dibling, whose breakthrough into the starting line-up under Russell Martin has been one of the bright spots of a tricky season.

Chelsea lead the list of suitors, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and more all sending scouts to watch him recently as well. The Saints are “adamant” that they don’t want to sell Dibling, however, and will demand a bare minimum of €25m (£20.6m) for his services.

The 3AM Verdict: Selling a potentially important player in the middle of a relegation battle is rarely a good idea, so we suspect he’s more likely to move next summer if Southampton go down than he is in January – and the few clubs who do have the spare cash to fund £20m transfers will probably be spending it on established starters rather than future prospects. Dibling’s future does look distinctly bright, at least.

While most of the transfer discussion surrounding Liverpool has focussed in on the futures of out-of-contract players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, there is also growing speculation that the Reds could be looking for a long-term replacement for 30-year-old left-back Andrew Robertson – speculation that TBR Football are only too happy to add to.

They report that Arne Slot “admires” Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez, a 23-year-old wing-back who has flourished since signing from Real Madrid in 2022. A £29m release clause in his contract sets a relatively sensible ceiling to the transfer fee, too – although it is also alleged that Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs could represent “competition”, however.

The 3AM Verdict: Gutiérrez is a very attack-minded player who can also play on the right, and much like Alexnader-Arnold he does his best work closer to his opponents’ goal than his own. £29m feels a bit steep, but there’s every chance that Girona could negotiate, of course. We do note that the article draws heavily from some comments made by Slot ahead of the Champions League game against Girona on Tuesday evening, and we can’t help but wonder whether the sources cited are just speculative nods after some kind words…