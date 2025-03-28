‘Unbelievable’ - North East karate duo named British champions for the second time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two youngsters from the North East have found karate success once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Joshua Parkin, from Whitburn, and ten-year-old Charley Foster, from Redhouse, have both become British karate champions again after competing in the WUKF British Open on Saturday, March 22.

The pair both won three gold medals and one bronze at the tournament, which included children from across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both attend sensei Kevin Mitchinson’s Dokan Karate Club, which trains seven days a week in Fulwell, Cleadon, and Redhouse.

Joshua Parkin and Charley Foster have been British karate champions. | Other 3rd Party

Ryan Carr, Joshua’s dad, has spoken about how proud he is to see the pair of them becoming British champions again as they prepare for a big international tournament in the summer.

He said: “It is the second time that they’ve been to this tournament now and the categories that they were in had something like 30 to 40 competitors in them.

“In local competitions, they are typically up against ten to 15 people so for the scale of this tournament, they’ve both done unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joshua is a brown belt and he was up against black belts and beat them but his own words were ‘it is easy’, things like this aren’t even phasing them.

“They are British champions and to them, it just comes so naturally to them.

“We are over the moon for both Joshua and Charley and the pair of them will be going to Sweden in July to compete to be world champions.

“The pair of them must be among the most decorated competitors at the moment in the UK because they scale that are winning at is just mental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joshua is only nine-years-old and his sensei has said that he expects him to be a black belt by the end of the year, which will make him one of the youngest in the country to achieve that.”

The pair will travel to Sweden in July where they will compete to be world champions. | Other 3rd Party

Charley’s parents, Kelly and Brian, have also praised their daughter for her hard work and dedication to the sport.

They commented: “We couldn’t be prouder of our little girl.

“Her dedication to karate is second to none and we are over the moon with the recognition she is getting for her hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Becoming British champion again is absolutely well deserved.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.