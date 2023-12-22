Warning over Christmas 'treats' that could kill your pets

Warning over seasonal 'treats' that are dangerous for dogs and cats

Pet owners have been warned to take care with what their pets eat over the festive period.

Toby here has a discerning palate, so please be careful what you feed him.

While it's tempting to treat animals, particularly dogs, to a little something from your plate during the gorging season, it might not be good for them according to Purely Pets.

The pet insurance firm says that although poisoning due to food or other items was only the 13th most usual cause of vet admissions in all of 2022, it rose to the third most common during December 2022 and January 2023.

Grapes, sultanas and raisins were the biggest sources of food poisoning, 38% of claims, followed by chocolate on 28%.

The biggest causes of vet admissions over Christmas and new year are:

Mince pies, Christmas pudding and other foods containing raisins and sultanas, are extremely toxic to cats and dogs. A single raisin can cause severe symptoms, such as kidney failure and prove fatal. Most common early symptom is vomiting.

Chocolate: 94% of small animal seen by vets had at least one case of chocolate poisoning over Christmas. It is toxic to cats and dogs. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle tremors and seizures. It can be fatal. Dark chocolate is most dangerous.

Cooked bones cause blockages in the gut and also splinter, posing a huge risk of damage to the gut. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Sweeteners. Different types of sweets may contain the sweetener xylitol - poisonous to cats and dogs. Xylitol makes blood sugar levels drop dangerously. Symptoms: vomiting, weakness and collapse. In some cases, it can lead to liver failure.

Onions, garlic and the allium plant family are all toxic to cats and dogs. They cause damage to red blood cells and anaemia. Symptoms: vomiting, lethargy and diarrhoea.

Pet owners are also urged to be careful their animals are kept well away from decorations, tinsel, baubles and most toys.

Though not normally toxic, ingesting these objects can lead to a blockage of the gut. Symptoms include lethargy, vomiting and not eating. Treatment often requires surgery.

Plants, mistletoe, ivy and holly are are all mildly toxic to cats and dogs. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea. The development of symptoms depends on how much is eaten; usually, small amounts have minimal side effects.