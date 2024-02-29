Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronnie Mustard's "21st" birthday party had a rock n' roll theme.

He may be the ripe old age of 84, but Ronnie Mustard has only just got the chance to celebrate his official 21st birthday.

Ronnie was born on February 29, 1940 which means that his 'real' birthday, like the Olympic Games, only comes round once every four years.

Leap year babies tend to celebrate on either February 28 or March 1 in non-leap years.

Ronnie celebrated his 'first' 21st birthday back in 1961 with a trip to Blackpool. This was the same year he married his wife of 63 years Jean.

For over a year now Ronnie, has resided at Archer's Court Care home in Farringdon, where he had a birthday knees-up with family and friends including his daughter Sharon, son Steven and sister Margaret.

Before retirement he had been a plant operator for Air Products in Pallion for 35 years. He had previously been a painter and decorator.

The party had a rock n' roll theme and guests as well as staff at his home were dressed accordingly. Ronnie is a huge fan of greats like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Bill Haley. Sharon told the Echo that her dad was "one of the original Teddy Boys".

A massive football fan, among his other passions is his beloved Sunderland AFC.

He is also partial to the occasional whisky on special occasions and raised a glass on his big day. There was a beautiful "21 and 84" birthday cake at the centre of the spread.

Ron enjoyed his shindig very much and said: "It's a bit since I've been to a party like this."

Speaking before the event Jack Taylor, general manager at Archers Court said: “We hope Ronnie will be amazed to relive his original 21st birthday and we will do our best to bring back the atmosphere at the time.

"It certainly seems to have been a great time to be young, and we hope it will bring back great memories for him and the other members of our communities.”

On Ron's 'previous' 21st birthday his idol Elvis Presley was at number two in the UK singles charts with Are You Lonesome Tonight?, having been knocked off the top spot by Petula Clark with Sailor.