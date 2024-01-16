Tories defend Sunderland councillor accused of 'hypocrisy' over 20mph zones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr Lyall Reed has campaigned for more traffic calming measures in Sunderland.

Sunderland Conservatives have defended one of their councillors against accusations of "rank hypocrisy" over apparently inconsistent views on 20mph speed zones.

Cllr Lyall Reed has represented St Michael's since May 2021. In September 2021 the Echo ran a story in which he backed several traffic calming measures in his ward, including 20mph zones.

But Welsh news media has reported the councillor "with no apparent links to Wales is running multiple Facebook groups opposing the 20mph limit here (Wales) despite apparently supporting the limit in his hometown."

The issue is proving controversial in Wales. In September 2023 a 20mph speed limit on most residential roads across there was put in place by the country's Labour government to save lives and money.

But a petition on the Senedd (Welsh parliament) website calling to scrap the policy has around 500,000 signatures. Opponents say the rules are causing tailbacks and congestion.

Lib Dem councillor for Fulwell, Peter Walton, said: “Sunderland Conservatives have been busted for rank hypocrisy of the highest order.

"Local people deserve to know the truth about whether or not Conservative councillors can be trusted to support measures to reduce speeding and keep our streets safe.

“Local Tories say they support 20 mile per hour zones in Sunderland, but are running campaigns against 20 limits in other parts of the country.

"Local people here will want to know what the Conservatives really stand for – or whether it’s the case that in a desperate bid to save their marginal seats on Sunderland Council that Conservative councillors will say anything to anyone if they think it will win a vote.”

But leader of Sunderland Conservatives, Cllr Antony Mullen, has defended Cllr Reed and says the issue is not as straightforward as the Lib Dems claim.

Cllr Mullen said: "Lyall Reed is a digital campaign manager for CCHQ, working across the UK to support grassroots activists to run their online campaigns and set up the digital campaigning infrastructure they need.

"He is a member of these groups to support Conservative campaigners and to ensure compliance with electoral law - not because he has a view on the policy.

"That is his job - it is in no way connected to his role as a councillor.