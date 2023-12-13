Sunderland charity needs help to feed city's hungry this Christmas

They need your help to feed folk this Christmas

Streetcare volunteers from left: Jenny, Diane, Dave, Joe and Marge.

A dedicated group of volunteers needs public support to help the homeless and vulnerable in our community.

Streetcare is based in High Barnes. Every second Saturday the group meets at St Gabriel's church hall to prepare and serve meals to those who most need them.

The team sees about 25 regular attendees. However, they only have six volunteers currently. All six are very dedicated, but would be grateful for extra helping hands and contributions.

Weekends are particularly tricky, but the group still does its best and Streetcare provides more than just meals. They offer companionship and a sense of community.

People don't just attend for food, they often come for the camaraderie. The three-course meals are provided free, with Streetcare relying on donations from businesses, churches and the public.

Chair of Streetcare, Dave Marshall, has been part of the initiative for about 14 years and explained why he joined.

He said: "At the time I just had some spare time and I lived up the street. It was as simple as that. But then, when I got into it, I realised how much of a difference it actually makes to people."

"We won’t let anyone down. New volunteers are always welcome, and they will have a big impact on someone’s life.”

Streetcare began in 1991 when members from St Gabriel's would provide soup and sandwiches to rough sleepers in Sunderland city centre. It now serves 25-30 meals weekly to those who are lonely, living in bedsits or hostels.

Marge Wilkinson, secretary of Streetcare, is very grateful for the public's support but, as Christmas approaches, highlighted the need for donations.

Marge said: "Just putting something in a donation basket in a supermarket or an office can make a difference. Families also need help and even small contributions like beans or Cup-a-Soups can go a long way.

"It's the smiles and appreciation; seeing people happy and enjoying a meal they might not have otherwise. Christmas is special for us; we make sure everyone gets a festive experience with turkey, crackers and all the trimmings.

“Streetcare welcomes support from the community and we’d appreciate any donations, no matter how small. We can make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.