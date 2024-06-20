Sunderland Park Lane incident: Police deal with 'potential suspicious item' at bus and Metro station
Police were scrambled to deal with a ‘potential suspicious item’ in Sunderland city centre.
Passersby looked on as a number of officers attended the scene at Park Lane Interchange on Wednesday, June 19.
However, officers said the item was found to have posed no threat to the public.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a potential suspicious item at Park lane Interchange in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended to carry out further enquiries and the item was later confirmed not to pose a risk to the public.”