Sunderland Park Lane incident: Police deal with 'potential suspicious item' at bus and Metro station

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:33 BST
Police were scrambled to deal with a ‘potential suspicious item’ in Sunderland city centre.

The item found at Park Lane turned out to be safe. | Sunderland Echo

Passersby looked on as a number of officers attended the scene at Park Lane Interchange on Wednesday, June 19.

However, officers said the item was found to have posed no threat to the public.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a potential suspicious item at Park lane Interchange in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended to carry out further enquiries and the item was later confirmed not to pose a risk to the public.”

