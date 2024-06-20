Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were scrambled to deal with a ‘potential suspicious item’ in Sunderland city centre.

The item found at Park Lane turned out to be safe. | Sunderland Echo

Passersby looked on as a number of officers attended the scene at Park Lane Interchange on Wednesday, June 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, officers said the item was found to have posed no threat to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a potential suspicious item at Park lane Interchange in Sunderland.