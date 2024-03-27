Peterlee girls team in major final at top-class stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girls play at Stoke City's stadium on May 7.

An under-16 girls football team has reached a national final which will be played in a major stadium.

The team from St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form in Peterlee, is celebrating reaching the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) National Final.

The school, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, beat Haslingden High school from Rossendale, Blackburn 3-1 in the semi-final.

In the final they meet Fulbrook School from Woking in Surrey in the final on Tuesday, May 7 at The Bet365 Stadium, home of Championship club Stoke City.

The team have shown tremendous form on their way to the final, beating two former finalists along the way.

They have scored an impressive 34 goals in seven games, conceding only six.

Daisy May Clarke is currently the team's top scorer with nine, closely followed by Ellen Marie Atkinson, Eva Mysleyko and Teigan Wilson on eight each.

A delighted Victoria Chester from Year 11 said. “We can’t wait to play in the final.

"We’ve played well as a team and worked really hard, and we have got our reward. We are all very excited.”

Headteacher Frances Cessford, said, “We are over the moon that the team has reached the final. Our school is fortunate enough to have its own football academy in partnership with a local provider Improtech.

"Reaching the final shows what great talent and team spirit our players have. We will all be rooting for them in the final.”