Coronavirus - as we mainly referred to it at the time - was spreading across the world.

Sunderland had seen its first recorded case of Covid-19 in early March 2020.

By March 10, Hays Travel was already asking staff to take voluntary leave as the crisis swiftly escalated.

The first North East death as a result of the pandemic was recorded on March 16.

Sunderland's Nissan plant suspended production on the 17th.

The next day, the Sunderland Echo was speaking to business owners - and a priest - in Sunderland city centre.