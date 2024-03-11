Council confirms worker 'seriously injured' after falling down manhole in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police cordoned off an area behind properties on Corning Road.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling down a manhole in Pallion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene beside Corning Road on Friday morning, March 8. No other casualties have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is a construction worker. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A specialist firefighters' rope rescue team was called into action.

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: "There has been an incident during City Council construction and manhole re-building work at the Deptford Culvert, Corning Road, Pallion.

"A male construction contractor was injured when he fell into a manhole shaft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was rescued by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and enquiries into the incident are continuing."

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene. No other casualties have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9.50am today (March 8), we responded to a report of a concern for safety at a business premises off Corning Road in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended the scene, and a man has since been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

A North East Ambulance Service statement said: "We were called to an incident on Corning Road, Sunderland at 9:57 this morning.

The scene at Corning Road.

"We dispatched an officer, a clinical team leader, and double crewed ambulance and four vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team. We also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was pre-alerted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries, and was transported by road with a doctor on board."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that six of our crews were called to an incident near Millfield in Sunderland earlier this morning.

“At 9.51am Friday 8th March, our Control Room received an emergency call reporting an individual trapped in a vertical access shaft.

"Our crews were dispatched from Hebburn, Marley Park, South Shields and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations, including our specialist rope rescue team.