Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK transport networks have been thrown into chaos by the global IT outage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle International Airport has not reported any issues, and no delays are listed on its live arrivals and departures board at time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ryanair has said nationally its flights are being disrupted by the outage.

The airline said in a statement: “We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third party IT outage which is out of our control.

“We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.”

Luton Airport said that a global IT outage is affecting some airlines and operations are continuing with manual systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X, formerly Twitter, the airport posted: “We are aware of an ongoing global IT issue that is impacting check-in and boarding procedures for some airlines.

“We have additional staff on hand to support and operations are continuing with manual systems.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for flight updates.”

Passengers at Manchester Airport have reported issues, but bosses said 'the advice to passengers is to prepare to travel as usual'. London Gatwick airport has said “passengers may experience some delays” due to the global outage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X, formerly Twitter, the airport posted: “We are affected by the global Microsoft issues, so passengers may experience some delays while checking in and passing through security.

“Passengers should still arrive for their normal check-in time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

London Stansted Airport said that some airline check-in services are being done manually as a result of the IT outage, but “flights are still operating as normal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Some retail payment machine services have been impacted, and some airline check-in services reverted to being done manually, but our main operational systems are unaffected and flights are still operating as normal.”