Tyne Tunnel operator helps to deliver life-saving vehicles with £115,000 donation

TT2 has helped St John Ambulance to continue saving lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new community support vehicle has been donated to the St John Ambulance thanks to funding from TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels.

The vehicle was unveiled at an event at the Tyne Tunnels on Thursday, March 12, where TT2 employees and St John Ambulance volunteers got to take a look around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also demonstrations on how the vehicle’s high tech lifesaving equipment will work in action.

As well as the new motor vehicle, TT2’s £115,000 worth of funding has also helped the St John Ambulance to acquire 30 new response bicycles, which will help the charity continue to keep communities safe and replace some of its older vehicles.

St John Ambulance’s new community support vehicle has been revealed at the Tyne Tunnels. From left: Eva Groves, Adrian Wallace, Neil Robinson, Alan Alexander, Shaun Simmons and Sophie Vassallo. | Other 3rd Party

The new response bikes will allow first aid volunteers to reach emergency situations in busy or pedestrianised areas that can be difficult to reach by car or ambulance.

Phillip Howard, national fleet manager for the St John Ambulance, has confirmed that the new vehicle will be based in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s been a very exciting day revealing the new vehicle, which will provide life-saving care at busy events, in crowds and by responding to 999 calls.

“It will be based in the North East and ensure we are able to continue reaching those who need our help."

The donations are part of a three-year partnership between TT2 and the St John Ambulance - with the collaboration aiming to promote and educate on keeping safe and road safety.

Adrian Wallace, TT2’s CEO, has expressed his pride in being able to support St John Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are very proud to support such a key charity in our region and across the UK.

“We’ve funded many transport schemes in the North East for charities including Daft as a Brush, Tiny Lives and Red Sky, but this is our largest commitment to date.”

Lynn Horrocks, County Commissioner, Northumbria and Durham, at St John Ambulance, has highlighted how the new vehicles will help St John Ambulance across the region.

She commented: "We're so grateful to TT2 for this fantastic and very generous donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Community Support Unit is an excellent new resource to enable our volunteers to continue to provide first aid in the community and the bicycles will be put to immediate use at events and in built up areas around the country, enabling lifesaving first aid to be delivered in areas which larger vehicles are unable to access, and providing immediate benefits at events large and small.

“The overall impact in further reducing our carbon footprint is very important to us at St John.

“The whole local volunteer team thanks TT2 for these bicycles and the vehicle."