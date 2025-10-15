Another Nexus Metro shutdown possible during major demolition works

Another Metro train shutdown across the River Tyne might be needed during the demolition of the Gateshead Flyover.

Commuters and other public transport passengers may have to endure more major disruption to train services next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands, once work to pull down the closed A167 Gateshead Highway flyover gets under way.

Tyneside was plunged into travel chaos last Christmas, when fears that the flyover might collapse led to all Tyne and Wear Metro services between Newcastle and Gateshead being suspended.

The closed A167 Gateshead Highway flyover | LDRS

That core section of the Metro network was blocked off for almost two weeks as engineers worked to reinforce crumbling concrete on the flyover, which runs above the underground Metro tunnels.

Gateshead Council has now confirmed plans for the demolition of the deserted highway, which will start with the removal of neighbouring Computer House over the coming weeks before contractors gradually pull down the flyover itself in 2026.

It remains unclear at this stage just how disruptive those works will be.

While the council has warned that some road and pedestrian route closures will be required, the likely impact on the Metro is still being assessed.

A repeat of 2024’s major line closure, which effectively cut the Metro system in two, is thought to be a possibility.

However, Metro operator Nexus has pledged to give passengers advance notice of any planned shutdown – unlike the emergency suspension last December.

Cameras and a vibration monitor are to be installed in the tunnels beneath the flyover to monitor the impact of the demolition.

The section of the flyover directly above the tunnels will be the last to be demolished, by which time it is hoped engineers will have the most knowledge possible about the troublesome structure.

Stuart Clarke, infrastructure director at Nexus, said: “We’re working closely with Gateshead Council on its plans for the demolition of the A167 flyover and to understand how those works may impact Metro services.

“If any line closures are required and any services are impacted we will share this information with our customers well in advance.

“Our aim throughout the demolition process is to ensure that any potential disruption to Metro services is kept to an absolute minimum.”

Gateshead Council said this week that it hopes to have the flyover largely demolished by May 2026.