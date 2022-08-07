Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service praises 'incredible response' of crews 'working through the night' at barn blaze

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been praised for their “incredible” and co-ordinated response to a blaze this week.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 2:19 pm

The incident happened on Thursday, August 4 at Salters Lane, Houghton, with firefighters from Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington, and Marley Park stations called to attend.

Crews were on the scene in just five minutes to start tending to the blaze, which was in the hay barn of a farm and started in the evening.

It contained 600 bales of hay, 50 bags of logs and five tonnes of fertiliser. Crews worked through the night at the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We want to say thank you to every single member of staff involved in our response

“We are incredible proud of the hard work and effort that goes into every response across our region - and especially in large scale incidents like these, teamwork is crucial in times like these

“Know that whenever you need us, we'll be there!”

The incident happened in Houghton on Thursday, August 4. Picture: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
