Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Thursday, August 4 at Salters Lane, Houghton, with firefighters from Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington, and Marley Park stations called to attend.

Crews were on the scene in just five minutes to start tending to the blaze, which was in the hay barn of a farm and started in the evening.

It contained 600 bales of hay, 50 bags of logs and five tonnes of fertiliser. Crews worked through the night at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire service spokesperson said: “We want to say thank you to every single member of staff involved in our response

“We are incredible proud of the hard work and effort that goes into every response across our region - and especially in large scale incidents like these, teamwork is crucial in times like these

“Know that whenever you need us, we'll be there!”