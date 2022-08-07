The incident happened on Thursday, August 4 at Salters Lane, Houghton, with firefighters from Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington, and Marley Park stations called to attend.
Crews were on the scene in just five minutes to start tending to the blaze, which was in the hay barn of a farm and started in the evening.
It contained 600 bales of hay, 50 bags of logs and five tonnes of fertiliser. Crews worked through the night at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands of foodies hit the coast for Seaham Food Festival featuring Masterchef star Pookie Tredell and Sunderland's Life Kitchen founder Ryan Riley
-
2
Jack Woodley's killers handed life terms for ‘mob-handed’ murder of teenager on way home from Houghton Feast
-
3
See 11 fantastic pictures from the Seaham Food Festival as thousands of foodies head to the coast
-
4
Heartbroken mum of Jack Woodley gives stark message on knife crime as youths are sentenced for killing her 'blue-eyed boy who wanted to make his mam proud'
-
5
Overturned vehicle reported on A19 access road near Castle Eden Junction
A fire service spokesperson said: “We want to say thank you to every single member of staff involved in our response
“We are incredible proud of the hard work and effort that goes into every response across our region - and especially in large scale incidents like these, teamwork is crucial in times like these
“Know that whenever you need us, we'll be there!”