Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service issues Christmas tree safety warning to families in run-up to big day
Firefighters are calling on North East families to ensure their Christmas is a safe and happy one with a warning over tree safety.
Issuing advice to communities across the region on Sunday, December 11, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) had some tips for those who celebrate Christmas with a real tree.
Posting a video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, TWFRS reminded the public to make sure their Christmas tree is “well watered” to avoid a fire taking hold. The dramatic footage shows a side-by-side comparison of a watered tree versus a dry tree, and how a potential fire could spread more quickly on the latter.
A statement from TWFRS added: "Always make sure you keep your tree away from any naked flames - we're talking to those candle lovers out there - and don't overload your sockets with lights.”
“They may be simple checks but it could save your Christmas.”
For more safety advice, visit the fire service website.