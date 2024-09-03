Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two organisations ensuring people in Sunderland are safe and well cared for have renewed their allegiance.

(Left to Right) Fire Fighters Ben Webster and Lee Chape of Blue Watch at Marley Park Community Fire Station being served from The Salvation Army catering vehicle by Julie Judson, Deputy Emergency Response Co-ordinator. | TWFRS

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and The Salvation Army have confirmed the renewal of their ‘welfare partnership’ with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at Marley Park Community Fire Station in Southwick, Sunderland.

Representatives from both organisations attended to approve the agreement, which they say ‘cements an invaluable relationship that has been in place for the past four years’.

The memorandum ensures that the welfare of firefighters and crews, who are working on the ground at incidents, is in safe hands, as The Salvation Army helps to provide essential support in the form of on-site food and drink supplies.

(Left to right) Deputy Chief Fire Officer Stewart Nicholson of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Adrian Clee, The Salvation Army, Territorial Emergency Response Officer are pictured signing the Memorandum of Understanding. | TWFRS

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Stewart Nicholson of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This vital renewed relationship with The Salvation Army is one part of the Service’s welfare package.

“The Salvation Army is a superb partner that provides essential and flexible welfare provisions at operational incidents for our operational crews. Supplies include much-needed food-on-the-ground and hydration facilities during some quite challenging situations.

“Their dedication and devotion to the community cause highly complements our diverse workforce.”

The emergencies can vary from prolonged incidents like wildfires through to relatively short-term events in the community. But those welfare facilities will be available for all crews with the short-term duration being up to eight hours or less.

(Left to Right) Fire Fighters Ben Webster and Lee Chape of Blue Watch at Marley Park Community Fire Station being served from The Salvation Army catering vehicle by Julie Judson, Deputy Emergency Response Co-ordinator. | TWFRS

Adrian Clee, Territorial Emergency Response Officer at The Salvation Army, said: “We think this is a real worthwhile investment as we look to work alongside Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service during what can be quite traumatic circumstances.

“We signed our first agreement just before COVID and have invested a lot of time and resources into purchasing the right vehicle to support Tyne and Wear crews when they need us the most.

“Our catering vehicle will be dispatched to major and prolonged incidents across the region with our volunteers giving out welcomed food and drink, and they can even provide support and a listening ear if needed.”

The catering vehicle based in Tyne and Wear is one of twenty-seven similar vehicles that The Salvation Army has up and down the country to support several other blue light organisations.

Phil Sowerby, Head of Operations at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “When The Salvation Army turns up to any of our major incidents, all of the firefighters know just how important they are, as crews are always grateful to the volunteers who serve out food and hot drinks.

“The volunteers are welcome sight, especially if the firefighters have been working hard and are looking for that little bit of respite after experiencing some difficult circumstances. The food and drink provide sustenance to keep them going throughout the incident.

“Our welfare provision is an essential element within our national operational guidance, and here in Tyne and Wear we take that very seriously. We have just invested to extensively upgrade our welfare provision for areas like sanitation and washing facilities where contaminants are involved: and the work that we are doing with The Salvation Army will help to harmonise that welfare provision.”

Over the coming weeks TWFRS officers will be receiving awareness relating to the new welfare unit and the offering being provided by The Salvation Army. This will ensure the facilities are available to fire fighters at operational incidents, training events and exercises.

For further information about the work of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, please visit our website www.twfire.gov.uk or social media platforms.