Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has been named as one of the country’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers at a ceremony in Westminster.

Dale Howey, head of Learning & Development represented TWFRS at the House of Commons for a special lunch reception hosted by Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education and formerly Home Secretary.

The service was among the recipients of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers award.

The award places Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service among highly some respected public and private sector organisations.

Over the past six years, TWFRS have successfully delivered 145 in-house and externally operated apprenticeships, with results including 122 passes and 23 distinction grades.

The workforce areas to benefit from the varying courses have been accountancy, community safety advisors, data protection, firefighter control, heavy vehicle technicians, learning and development consultant business partners, management and operational firefighters.

There are currently 71 TWFRS employees in the Apprenticeship Programme, with another 25 to start.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers celebrates England’s outstanding apprenticeship employers and helps future apprentices, parents and careers advisers to identify apprenticeship opportunities at the country’s leading employers. TWFRS was 88th.

Dale Howey said: “It was an honour and a privilege to attend the House of Commons to receive our award on behalf of the Service, our apprentices and the communities that we represent and protect across Tyne and Wear.

“To be amongst the gathered representatives from the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers epitomised all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at TWFRS to help nurture the future generations of fire service employees. We will use this recognition as a springboard to excel and develop for the years ahead.

“We would also like to thank all of the firefighters for their efforts in ensuring they engage with the development of the apprentices, and to the wider Learning and Development team who help to bring the programme to life.”

Every new emergency contact handler, community safety advisor and operational firefighter enrols on to the apprenticeship scheme, allowing them to study and develop as part of their on-the-job training.

For further information visit www.twfire.gov.uk.