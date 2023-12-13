Two taken to hospital after collision in Newcastle Road
Two ambulances attended.
Two people were taken to hospital after a road accident in Sunderland.
The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after lunchtime yesterday, Tuesday, December 12.
The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services attended the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Just after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Newcastle Road in Sunderland.
"Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been injured, however two people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. "The road was temporarily blocked, however fully re-opened just before 3.30pm."
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed crews had attended: "We were called just after 2.30pm this afternoon to a road traffic incident on Newcastle Road, Sunderland.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."