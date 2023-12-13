Two taken to hospital after collision in Newcastle Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital after a road accident in Sunderland.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after lunchtime yesterday, Tuesday, December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services attended the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Just after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Newcastle Road in Sunderland.

"Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been injured, however two people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. "The road was temporarily blocked, however fully re-opened just before 3.30pm."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed crews had attended: "We were called just after 2.30pm this afternoon to a road traffic incident on Newcastle Road, Sunderland.